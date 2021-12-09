Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on the stock.

Shares of RKH opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.93. The firm has a market cap of £28.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

