Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on the stock.
Shares of RKH opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.93. The firm has a market cap of £28.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
