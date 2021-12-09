Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $306.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.