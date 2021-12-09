Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 56,118 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

