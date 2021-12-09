Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JXN opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

