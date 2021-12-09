Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 47,522 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

