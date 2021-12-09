Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $539,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $76.25 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

