Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.48 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 354.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

