Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.