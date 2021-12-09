Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 13,727 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.48 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

