Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 277,569 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 389.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,569 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 830,543 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

