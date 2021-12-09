RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,981,270 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.09 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

