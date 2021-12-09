Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.07 and traded as high as C$43.31. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.06, with a volume of 74,377 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCH shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,187,403.52.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

