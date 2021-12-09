Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total transaction of C$490,215.00.

TSE:L opened at C$97.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The stock has a market cap of C$32.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

