Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 217,913 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76.

NYSE:APH opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

