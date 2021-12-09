RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $760.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $721.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $576.96 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.74 and its 200 day moving average is $663.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.34. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

