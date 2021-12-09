RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RH traded up $37.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $614.11. The stock had a trading volume of 98,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.74 and a 200 day moving average of $663.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

