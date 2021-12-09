Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.39

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 2495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

