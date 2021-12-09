Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

