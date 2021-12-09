REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $154,715.08 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 72 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $7,380.00.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $100.31 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $598.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

