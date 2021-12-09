REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $154,715.08 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 72 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $7,380.00.
Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $100.31 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $598.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on REX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.