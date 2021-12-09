Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Buys $432,900.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.