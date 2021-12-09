Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Buys $432,900.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

