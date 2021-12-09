Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $16.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.49. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.56. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 823.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

