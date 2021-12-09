Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Get Renew alerts:

RNWH stock opened at GBX 829.80 ($11.00) on Thursday. Renew has a one year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £652.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.99.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.