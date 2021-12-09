Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.69

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

