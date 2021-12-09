ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. ReneSola updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SOL stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.42.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

