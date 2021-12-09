Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

