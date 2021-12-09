Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

