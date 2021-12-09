Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.