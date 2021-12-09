Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.