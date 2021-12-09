Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.16 and a 200-day moving average of $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

