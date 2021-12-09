Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 15.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.57 and its 200-day moving average is $298.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

