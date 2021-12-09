Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Tesla by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.