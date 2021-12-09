Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53. 46,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 131,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

