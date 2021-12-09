Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

