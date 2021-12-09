Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

