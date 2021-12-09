Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ RETA opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
