Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

