Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37. Realogy has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,790,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.