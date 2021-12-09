Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.01. 211,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 454,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

