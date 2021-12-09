Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $244,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

