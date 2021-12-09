Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

