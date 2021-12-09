RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00.

On Monday, September 20th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $912.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

