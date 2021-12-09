QuickSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.96 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $260.33 or 0.00540575 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.