Quebecor Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

