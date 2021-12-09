Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) rose 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 16,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 957,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $15,455,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $49,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $16,012,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

