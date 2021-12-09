QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Alexander H. Rogers Sells 21,006 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.