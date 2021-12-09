Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $200,141.25 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QRVO opened at $161.37 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

