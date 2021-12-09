Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Middleby stock opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

