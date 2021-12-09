Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Increased by Cormark (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.92.

TSE CWB opened at C$37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.