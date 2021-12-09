PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $175,419.98 and $370.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

