PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 580 ($7.69) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 281 ($3.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 337.35. The company has a market cap of £808.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 251.25 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

