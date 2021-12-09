Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 577,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 750,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Purepoint Uranium Group news, Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of Purepoint Uranium Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

